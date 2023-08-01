Ark Foods Launches First-of-Its-Kind Korean BBQ Stir Fry Kit

IMMOKALEE, FL – Ark Foods, the modern-day farming company on a mission to showcase the magic of vegetables, is proud to unveil the arrival of its newest creation: the Korean BBQ Stir Fry Kit. This latest innovation showcases the relentless creativity inherent to the company, delivering on one of today’s hottest flavor trends. The Stir Fry Kit has launched on the West Coast, with national distribution soon to follow.

Capturing the flavors of the popular Korean Barbecue trend, Ark Foods’ Korean BBQ Stir Fry Kit is a veggie-forward solution. Consumers will enjoy vibrant farm-fresh vegetables with a sweet and flavorful sauce packet and a pre-cooked rice packet, expertly bundled to deliver a crispy, hearty meal solution that is ready in minutes.

The creation of the Korean BBQ Stir Fry Kit resulted from a year-long research and development process, ensuring that every aspect of the meal delivers on flavor and convenience. The R&D team at Ark Foods has honed in on the essence of Korean BBQ, crafting a kit that allows for a complete family meal with minimal prep time.

Noah Robbins, the visionary Founder, and CEO of Ark Foods expressed his excitement for the launch of the Stir Fry Kit. “Our meticulous R&D team has closely followed the growth of the Korean BBQ trend, both on restaurant menus and in home kitchens nationwide,” Robbins shared. “We knew that this kit’s sweet and savory mix and crispy texture would be a hit, and we can’t wait to see consumers across the country enjoying it.”

Ark Foods is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that make vegetables the star of the plate. With the Korean BBQ Stir Fry Kit, the company continues to push boundaries and deliver on-trend flavors to consumers.

To learn more about Ark Foods Stir Fry Kit, including the incredible Korean BBQ flavor, please visit our product info page or contact Lindsay Belfatto, VP of Sales, at hello@arkfoods.com.

About Ark Foods

Ark Foods is a modern-day farming company making fresh food accessible to everyone. From Shishito Peppers and Honeynut Squash, to Stir Fry Kits and Chopped Salad Kits made with simple, clean ingredients, Ark Foods believes there’s magic in growing and eating vegetables and works every day to share this feeling with the world.

Ark Foods has deep farming roots, from purchasing the highest quality seeds to growing crops responsibly, and produces fresh, imaginative food all over the USA.

Ark Foods is available at select retailers nationwide, and leading specialty produce distributors across North America. For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com or follow us on Instagram at @arkfoods.