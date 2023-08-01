Fresh Produce Association of the Americas Invites Industry Membership from California, Texas, and New Mexico, Unveiling Southwest International Produce Expo

Tucson, AZ – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA), renowned for its national advocacy in the produce industry, is thrilled to announce its recent expansion into California, Texas, and New Mexico. While FPAA has been associated with the Nogales industry, the new strategy includes stakeholders who operate anywhere along the Southwest border, with a national approach to advocacy, and a mission to maintain smooth border crossings for fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico.

With a strengthened footprint across these states, the FPAA is inviting importers who operate in Texas, California, and New Mexico to participate at the first-ever Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE), scheduled to take place Nov. 2-4, 2023, at the exquisite Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona.

“This expo really is a great way to unite the whole industry,” said FPAA Chairman Rod Sbragia, Vice President of Sales at Crown Jewels Produce. “No matter which port of entry, we have so many shared issues that need to be addressed.”

Sbragia added that he is excited about the quality of buyers coming to the event. “The power of our association is to bring together buyers and distributors in a collaborative and relaxed setting. Plus, the golf is going to be outstanding,” he said.

The highly anticipated three-day event is designed to bring together an exceptional gathering of buyers, growers, distributors, and allied industry partners. The Southwest International Produce Expo will provide a remarkable platform for networking, collaboration, and industry insights.

Lance Jungmeyer, President of the FPAA, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “We are delighted to expand our reach and present the SWIPE, Southwest International Produce Expo to the industry. This event will foster valuable connections between sellers and buyers and create a unique space for discussing the challenges and opportunities facing the produce industry with the experts.”

The panelist line up brings leaders from well-known companies such as Walmart, Sprouts, Markon, Save-On Foods, Ahold, Charlie’s Produce, Associated Wholesale Grocers, and the IFPA, among others. These industry leaders, alongside other notable moderators, will share their expertise and insights during educational sessions that address pertinent issues facing the industry. Sessions titled “Diversify to Deal with Disruptions” and “Delivering Value Across Customer Tiers” promise to shed light on key challenges and strategies within the industry.

In addition to the enriching educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a culinary showcase featuring the finest produce offerings. The expo will also host a thrilling golf tournament and tennis tournament, providing a chance for participants to enjoy friendly competition and build lasting connections.

To make the most of this occasion, the FPAA has organized an exclusive retail tour, allowing participants to experience firsthand the latest trends and innovations in the industry. The tour promises to be an insightful journey, providing invaluable knowledge for retailers seeking a competitive edge.

Javier Badillo, representing Fresh International, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming FPAA convention, saying, “The FPAA convention goes back many years, and every year that I attend, I get to see and reconnect with many old friends and business associates. It’s an opportunity to get up-to-date information on pressing industry issues and discover new opportunities. I always look forward to the golf tournament, as it allows me to spend a memorable day golfing with remarkable individuals from all facets of the industry.”

The FPAA invites all industry professionals to join them at the SWIPE to unlock new possibilities, foster relationships, and pave the way for a prosperous business future in the fresh produce industry.

For more SWIPE 2023 information and registration details, please visit swipeexpo.com.

For more information about the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA), please visit freshfrommexico.com

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com.