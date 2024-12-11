Asparagus Importers Forecast Favorable Supply Through January 2025 Peruvian Asparagus Importer’s Association

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA), an association of importers representing over 90% of the fresh asparagus consumed within the United States. Peru produces asparagus year-round with peak season during September through mid-January. PAIA forecasts ample asparagus supply for the holiday period and finishing out the season strong. “Our importers are expecting the remainder of our season to be steady into January 2025,” says Priscilla Lleras, Executive Director of PAIA.

PAIA reports that the United States market is a significant supply partner for retailers and food service consumers of Peruvian asparagus. According to association data collection and forecast information, 2024 already holds a record 88% of fresh Peruvian asparagus production that has been imported to the United States. This is an increase from 2023, recorded at 86% imported into the United States by year end. “Peruvian asparagus is a product in high demand around the globe, specifically Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Spain, yet the United States still holds the highest market share of consumption,” adds Lleras.

PAIA also informs that Peru has exported over 15+ million boxes of fresh asparagus to the U.S for weeks 1-46 of 2024 year to date. Peruvian importer and PAIA Co-Chairman Carlos Solf of Southern Specialties affirms, “For the next couple of months Peru becomes the main supply source to U.S. market shelves and food service. We are confident in our standing, even with some cost challenges, Peru is maintaining our position of being a principal supplier of quality fresh asparagus to U.S. consumers.”

PAIA adds that Peruvian asparagus is a significant contributor to provide the U.S. consumers with nutrition, value, convenience, and flavor. “Retailers have the opportunity of appealing to a wide buying audience these holiday months,” states Craig Rolandelli, JMB Produce and Co-Chairman of PAIA. “Many consumers are looking for in-season purchases, so retailers can highlight Peruvian asparagus guaranteeing them convenience, quality and flavor.”

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association assists in the trade of supplying U.S. retailers, food service and consumers with quality asparagus on retailer shelves 365. To find out more information about PAIA, please see its website at:

peruvianasparagusimportersassociation.com.