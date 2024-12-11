Hardie’s Fresh Foods Recalls Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risk

Dairyland Produce, LLC, dba Hardie’s Fresh Foods of Houston, TX and Dallas, TX are recalling CUCUMBER SELECT 6 CT, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The cucumbers were distributed to Costco locations in Houston, TX and Dallas, TX.

The affected cucumbers are in clear plastic bags with labels like the photo below.

Affected cucumbers will be labeled with the following lot codes: X2377074, X2379602, X2381000, X2381080, X2383400, X2384557, and X2384587.

No other lot codes are being recalled.

No illnesses for these specific products have been reported to date.

The recall was as the result of our supplier recalling cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC that were associated with reported illnesses associated with possible Salmonella contamination. (Additional information can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sunfed-produce-llc-recalls-whole-fresh-american-cucumbers-because-possible-health-risks-due) These cucumbers were repacked by Hardie’s Fresh Foods. Hardies’ Fresh Foods has ceased the production and distribution of the product.

Consumers who have purchased these cucumbers are urged to not consume the products and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-281-697-7067, Monday through Friday, 8 AM-5PM CST.

FDA Outbreak Advisory