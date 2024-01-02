CFIA: Update on Compliance Timelines for Greenhouse Cucumber Standards

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has extended the compliance timelines for updating grades and labels for greenhouse miniature seedless cucumbers and greenhouse long seedless cucumbers.

On July 7, 2023, the CFIA published a Notice to industry on changes to the Canadian Grade Compendium: Volume 2 – Fresh Fruit or Vegetables. Regulated parties had until January 6, 2024 to bring labels and advertising into compliance.

The CFIA has extended the transition period to end on December 31, 2025. As of January 1, 2026, the previous grade requirements will cease to apply, and all regulated parties must comply with the new requirements.

Consult the notice to industry. Questions or concerns can be sent to cfia.labellingconsultation-etiquetage.acia@inspection.gc.ca.