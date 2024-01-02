UniPro Completes the Acquisition of Legacy Foodservice Alliance Group 

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice has completed the acquisition of the Legacy Foodservice Alliance Group (Legacy), Richmond, VA from Heritage Foodservice Investment, LLC as planned.

The acquisition of Legacy is yet another chapter in UniPro’s proud history since 1958, leading the way in consolidating distributor buying groups and remaining the preeminent foodservice buying cooperative. The transaction opens the pathway to extend its winning formula of exceptional programs, services, and innovation to the incoming Legacy Members. It will also result in an exponential number of new relationships between Members and Suppliers and create general marketplace efficiencies. UniPro continues to change the landscape of buying groups through its innovative and growth mindset.

Bob Stewart, CEO of UniPro Foodservice said, “We’re thrilled to engage with and welcome the Legacy membership to the UniPro family and to expose our unique offerings. Legacy has many outstanding Members and I respect the entire Legacy team for what they have accomplished since the company’s inception in 2009.”

About UniPro:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 460 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice.