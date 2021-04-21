Auditing Operations Services Now Offering FDA Third Party Certifications

Primus Auditing Ops is pleased to announce that its affiliate company, Auditing Operations Services, is now accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to certify foreign suppliers of food into the United States under the FDA’s Accredited Third Party Certification Program.

Certification under this program can help importers confirm that their foreign suppliers are in compliance with FDA regulations, including the Preventive Controls for Human Food Rule and the Produce Safety Rule. Certification of suppliers by an accredited certification body recognized by the FDA, such as Auditing Operations Services, is required for importers who want to participate in the FDA Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) which allows for expedited entry of food into the United States. Certification can also be used to satisfy the FDA Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP).

For more information on Auditing Operations Services please visit www.auditingoperationsservices.com or contact info@us-aos.com.