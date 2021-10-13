Avocados From Mexico Partners with Football Legend, Drew Brees, to “Get In The Guac Zone” for The Big Game

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is kicking off a new national shopper marketing campaign featuring former New Orleans star quarterback and football legend, Drew Brees, to get fans ready for the ultimate “Guac Zone.” Because nothing pairs better than guac and the Big Game, Avocados From Mexico is launching their biggest and boldest Big Game promotion with a grand prize of a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover.

Retailers are encouraged to sign up to receive free Big Game celebrity, attention-getting merchandise displays, available while supplies last, to bring the Avocados From Mexico “Get in The Guac Zone” program to their customers and add big excitement into the store. For the first time ever, consumers can connect directly to fan-favorite, Drew Brees, when they scan the QR code on the Avocados From Mexico Big Game displays. Beginning in January 2022, the QR code will lead consumers to the “Get in the Guac Zone” digital landing page where they have the chance to win a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover, and get a digital selfie with Brees.

“I’m teaming up with Avocados From Mexico because there really is nothing like guac on gameday,” said Drew Brees, former quarterback and Big Game champion. “I love avocados – they taste great, they’re good for you and they really do make just about anything better.”

“Football and guacamole go hand in hand and who better to partner with than Big Game champion and MVP, Drew Brees, to help drive shopper engagement and avocado demand around our national shopper marketing campaign that supports the number one avocado consumption occasion,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development for Avocados From Mexico. “We are committed to continue to drive innovative shopper programs for our retail partners, leverage QR codes and push other digital levers to entice shoppers to build bigger baskets ahead of the Big Game.”



With over two billion avocados imported from Mexico every year, the Big Game remains as the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared1. Additionally, total basket rings at check-out are twice as high ten days leading up to the Big Game2 as consumers prepare their big game menus. To capitalize on this lift in sales, retailers are encouraged to set up their Big Game displays ten days before the game to ensure all Big Game sales are captured.

According to the Avocados From Mexico Mindset Study, 74% of shoppers would buy more avocados if they saw more displays3. The “Get in The Guac Zone” program will remind consumers why Avocados From Mexico should be the fan-favorite game day snack and boost basket ring sales through:

A partnership with Drew Brees encouraging shoppers to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a $100k Smart Home Makeover.

Free Big Game themed in-store merchandising and POS kit solutions with QR codes for shoppers to get a digital selfie with Drew Brees and also register to participate in the Avocados From Mexico sweepstakes. Merchandising and POS kits are only available while supplies last.

Interested retailers should act fast and contact any Regional Director or visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper for more details and information on how to order free materials.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

