Awe Sum Organics Announces Addition of New Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Kevin Leap, with over 25 years of organic produce sales experience, has recently joined Awe Sum Organics, the leading importer of Peruvian organic table grapes. Kevin will oversee the Sales Department at Awe Sum Organics as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. He brings with him a broad knowledge of sales strategies, business development and commercial segment base. In his previous roles prior to joining Awe Sum Organics, Kevin developed and implemented organic and specialty produce market introduction and product branding through innovative, attractive and efficient packaging and labeling. Kevin’s lengthy produce career includes, several years at Robinson Fresh as a Senior Category Manager, as well as GreenFruit and West Pak, with a focus on avocado sales and business development. He also spent several years at Dulcinea and Ready Pac with the concentration on specialty and organic produce sales.

Kevin will lead our sales strategy with a deep focus on customer service, robust relationships and on organic and fair trade. Kevin has the broad knowledge base, perspective and experience needed to work with organic produce customers.

“We are excited that Kevin will now be responsible for leading the entire Awe Sum Organics Sales Team as we prepare to build out our sales & supply strategies for the future. Kevin is well poised to lead our sales team in areas of communication, relationship building, and strategic planning. Kevin’s strong background in the produce industry combined with his extensive organic produce sales experience make him a perfect fit to lead our sales team”, said Gabe Avalos, General Manager of Awe Sum Organics.

Kevin looks forward to growing and experiencing success with Awe Sum Organics, as he truly believes in the passion and mission of its organization of conscientious and responsible farming. “I admire and appreciate Awe Sum’s commitment to environmental concerns and adherence to Fair Trade. It shows the recognition of farmers’ hard work and concern for humanity,” said Kevin Leap, who is a hobby farmer himself. He is very excited to join forces with Awe Sum Organic’s leadership, Gabe Avalos, General Manager, and David Posner, CEO. “With Gabe’s leadership and David’s mentorship, we will bring Awe Sum Organics to its full potential and continue to grow and promote organic produce market share.”