Awe Sum Organics is Proud to Offer Organic Blueberries from the Pacific Northwest

Awe Sum Organics has partnered with high quality small and mid-sized family farms in Oregon and Washington to bring you Awe Sum Organic blueberries that have a wonderful complex, sweet and tangy flavor. Our Awe Sum Organic blueberries are cultivated with the utmost care and strict adherence to organic standards. Our organic blueberries are forecasted to be available for loading in Portland, Oregon starting in late June.

Our early varieties begin in late June and the late varieties finish the season in early September. Our seasonal succession of varietals include Duke, Draper, Top Shelf, Cargo, Liberty and Aurora.

The Pacific Northwest Region of the United States is known for its optimal climate and fertile soil. This area is perfect for organic blueberry production. Awe Sum Organic blueberries offer exceptional taste and quality and are delicious and nutritious. They are known to be high in antioxidants and phytoflavinoids. They are also high in vitamin C, potassium and are one of the few fruits considered to be a superfood.

“In today’s world, overall health is more important than ever and organic blueberries are more popular than ever. Our organic blueberries are nutritious, juicy and delicious,” said David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

Contact us if you are interested in building a reliable and secure program of high quality fresh and Awe Sum new crop organic blueberries from the Pacific Northwest Region of the United States for the months of July, August and September. awesumorganics.com