DNO Expands Access to Fresh Produce this Summer

COLUMBUS, OH — DNO Produce will expand access and offerings of fresh fruits and vegetables to food pantry partner sites through funding from the USDA’s TEFAP program from June 1 – September 20, 2021 in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Indiana.

DNO will participate in the fresh produce box program through the federal TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) program created to supplement the diets of nutritionally insecure Americans, including seniors, by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. Community food pantries will gain more access to the fresh produce offerings due to the additional allotments. Local apples, cabbage, potatoes and other vegetables including cucumbers, squash and celery may be some of the fresh produce included in the program this year.

“This program is vital to allow access to more fresh fruits and vegetables to nutritiously insecure citizens of our nation.” said Alex DiNovo, President of DNO. “Last Summer we enjoyed participating in this program and we are thrilled to play a role in helping to provide fresh and healthy produce to those in need this Summer.” Focusing on the future of produce distribution will continue to be a focus as the program continues. “We look forward to growing the future of this program to allow greater access, more funding for those in need and an emphasis on value over cost to allow for more local healthy produce options.” concluded DiNovo.

DNO Produce has been providing fresh, healthy and easy produce solutions since it was founded in 1989. The company partners with farmers across the midwest to allow access to locally grown produce. These farming relationships will continue to benefit from the TEFAP Program awarded to DNO.

For more information about the TEFAP Program visit, http://www.fns.usda.gov/tefap.

About DNO Produce:

Providing fresh, healthy and easy produce solutions has been at the core of the company since it was founded in 1989. Today, the Midwest fresh-cut processor and distributor supports business partnerships in over 15 states. The FRESHEALTH and FRESHEALTHKids fresh-cut products offer individually packed produce options for school food programs, retail grab-n-go, foodservice operations and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoinc.com. Insta: @DNOProduce, Facebook: DNO Produce