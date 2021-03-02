DNO Produce Announces Melissa Rogner as Marketing Director

COLUMBUS, OH—DNO Produce, Inc., a leading wholesale distributor and fresh-cut produce processor in Central Ohio, has hired Melissa Rogner as the Marketing Director.

Developing and growing brand recognition for great companies has been Melissa Rogner’s passion for over 20 years. She began her marketing career with Panera Bread’s second largest franchise, were she made significant contributions to the explosive growth of Panera Bread’s reach and brand recognition in the Midwest. She was also instrumental in launching an emerging fast-casual restaurant concept called Garbanazo Mediterranean. Most recently, Melissa supported wholesale growth for ten years as the VP of Marketing for Coffee Roaster, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Melissa will bring her knowledge of direct sales support, customer insights, content marketing, search engine marketing, social media, community relations and engagement strategies to grow the DNO/Freshealth brand. Freshealth Kids fresh-cut, portion-packed fruits and vegetables used for K-12 school lunch programs will be a core business segment Melissa will focus on growing in 2021 and beyond.

About DNO Produce:

Providing fresh, healthy and easy produce solutions has been at the core of the company since it was founded in 1989. Today, the Midwest fresh-cut processor and distributor supports business partnerships in over 15 states. A division of the company, Freshealth, offers customized fresh-cut, pre-packed and portioned produce options for school food programs, retail grab-n-go, foodservice operations and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoinc.com