Global Retail Week Offers Exclusive Networking, Access to Trends and Research

Newark, De. – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has opened registration and announced the schedule for Global Retail Week, a week of tailored sessions focusing on the latest in consumer and retail trends in China, Latin America, U.S. & Canada, and Europe. The sessions are free and exclusive to PMA members and will take place from June 7 – 11, 2021. Attendees will hear about the latest retail and consumer trends across the globe, get early access to key research and will network with top international retailers.

“Our industry is unique in that our supply chain is critical to every country and region in the world,” said PMA Vice President of Membership Engagement, Anouk Sijmonsma. “We serve the global population healthy, nutritious, fresh products that are more essential now than ever. The goal of Global Retail Week is to bring our supply chain together to learn from each other and make the local successes global best practices while bringing the global learnings to our local businesses.”

The week is designed so that attendees can tune in to learn the latest about the regions or country markets that are most relevant to their business or interests. The sessions are designed to provide focused looks at these different regional markets, addressing retail and consumer trends to help businesses navigate 2021 and beyond. Attendees will be able to dive into the topics with a global retail keynote available on June 2 for all those registered. The session, “How Global Retailers Innovate Around Top Disruptive Consumer Trends,” will feature Alison Angus, head of lifestyle at Euromonitor International and will set the stage for what attendees can expect during Global Retail Week.

“While the past year has presented us all with challenges with no precedence, Retail is no stranger to disruption,” said PMA Vice President of Membership Engagement, Joe Watson. “What we do to respond to disruption and how quickly we do so is often determine by how prepared we are. Global Retail Week will focus on providing the most important research, trends and insights that will help us all be best prepared for the path forward.”

The session schedule is available and members can see session specifics based on their market of interest.. The speaker lineup is an impressive collection of experts from within the industry, like Produce Report’s own Mabel Zhuang and Dan Siekman tackling the E-Commerce Market in China, to research experts from renown firms like McKinsey and EuroCommerce discussing the state of European grocery retail. PMA’s own Joe Watson will be joined by Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics, along with a line-up of panelists to discuss important trends in technology and e-commerce in North America including speakers from Amazon Fresh, FlashFood and Hazel Technologies. The event will also welcome John Price, of Americas Market Intelligence, providing a look at the opportunities and challenges in Latin American retail.

All sessions will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, with most networking opportunities happening in English unless otherwise noted. Registration is open now and free for all members and retailers.

##

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.