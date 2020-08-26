Ball’s Food’s Buy Fresh Buy Local Program in High Season

Ball’s Foods is an originator of the local food movement in the Kansas City area. Working with more than 150 local growers, they provide the largest selection of natural and sustainable products in Kansas City and is a proud supporter of the Buy Fresh Buy Local network.

Buy Fresh Buy Local® (BFBL) is the premier trademark of the local foods movement in the United States. The trademark was created as a way to identify and promote locally grown foods. Since 2002, BFBL programs have been implemented by over 100 Regional and Local Chapters around the country. Kansas City’s Chapter has tracked a 36% increase in local food sales for the Good Natured Family Farmers Cooperative selling through Balls Food Store’s in the Kansas City metro area since the chapter’s inception in summer, 2004.

In the 1920’s when Ball’s was founded, Sidney Ball, would go out in his pick-up truck in search of local produce to bring back to his wife Mollie and their small corner store. Ball’s has been steadfast in it’s commitment to local farmers. “At Hen House we are passionate in the pursuit of fresh, delicious food and support over 150 local farms. It’s better for you, better for the environment and better for the Kansas City economy.” says David Ball, the third generation to run the family owned business. The opening of its own central warehouse in 2001 enabled Balls Foods to purchase 70 percent of its produce direct from suppliers.

Now is the season for harvesting late summer produce and August is prime time for plump peaches, ripe summer squash, juicy tomatoes, eggplants, sweet corn, and so much more. Support your local food producers, local economy and your own good health by joining Balls Food Stores in supporting the Buy Fresh Buy Local network.

Ball’s Food Stores is based in Kansas City, Kansas and operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets.

Buy Fresh Buy Local Chapters curate a local food guide and host events that showcase amazing local food producers and businesses. Participating farmers, ranchers, markets, restaurants, groceries, and agri-tourism sites pledge to be transparent about their growing and selling practices, and proudly promote themselves as Buy Fresh Buy Local members.