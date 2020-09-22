Ball’s Food Announces Extensive Safety Training

Ball’s Food Stores is proud to announce the certification of 100 employees by the American National Standards Institute and the Conference for Food Protection. Ball’s Foods employees participated in an intensive, seven-hour training course focused on proper food handling, food preparation and food storage along with food safety and sanitation standards that are required by the FDA and USDA through the Food Safety Modernization Act.

After passing the certification test, department managers, store managers and senior leadership earned accreditation and a certificate from the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals. Gregg Frost, Vice President of Human Resources for Ball’s Food said, “The company is committed to ensuring all guests receive the best possible shopping experience in the safest environment. Every Balls Price Chopper, Hen House Market, Balls Sun Fresh Market and Payless Discount Foods have at least one manager on duty during all hours of operation who are a Certified Food Protection Manager.”

Kansas City based Ball’s Food Stores operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets.