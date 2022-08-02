Balls Foods Celebrates the 2022 Hatch Chile Fest

Balls Foods Stores once again celebrates the Hatch Chile Season. Hatch Chile peppers are grown and harvested in the Hatch Valley region of New Mexico. The season typically runs from August to September and the chiles are known to be hard to produce but well worth the effort. While the flavorful chiles can be eaten raw, with a crisp, spicy flavor, they are typically roasted which produces a smoky, rich, earthy, sometimes buttery flavor.

Balls Foods Stores Hatch Chiles come fresh from the Young Guns Farm in the heart of Hatch Valley. During the Hatch Chile Fest customers will be able to buy, fresh or roasted Hatch Chiles. Hen House Market will also feature many other Hatch Chile items such as Hatch Chicken Salad, Hatch Sliders from the Deli, and Hatch Focaccia from the bakery. Additionally, products like Wholly Guacamole Hatch Chile Guacamole, Hampton Farms Hatch Chile Peanuts and Young Guns Hatch sauce will be available.

Join Hen House Market and Sun Fresh Market as they roast Hatch Chile Peppers, both hot and mild, on site:

Saturday 08-06-22 9am – 4pm

Hen House Market Leawood

11721 Roe Avenue Leawood, KS

Hen House Market Village Market

6950 Mission Road Prairie Village, KS

Hen House Market Lenexa

15000 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS

Sun Fresh Calle 18

241 S 18th Street Kansas City, KS

Saturday 08-13-22 9am – 4pm

Hen House Market Deer Creek

6900 W 135th Street Overland Park, KS

Hen House Market at Corinth Square

4050 W 83rd Street Prairie Village, KS

Hen House Market Blackbob

13600 S Blackbob Olathe, KS

Sun Fresh Calle 18

241 S 18th St Kansas City, KS

Saturday 08-20-22 9am – 4pm

Hen House Market College Blvd

11930 College Blvd Overland Park, KS

Hen House Market Fairway

2724 W 53rd Street Fairway, KS

Hen House Market Parallel

8120 Parallel Parkway Kansas City, KS

Sun Fresh Calle 18

241 S 18th Street Kansas City, KS

Ball’s Food Stores is based in Kansas City, Kansas and operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets. Ball’s Food Stores has been owned and operated since 1923.