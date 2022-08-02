Balls Foods Celebrates the 2022 Hatch Chile Fest

Balls Foods Stores once again celebrates the Hatch Chile Season. Hatch Chile peppers are grown and harvested in the Hatch Valley region of New Mexico. The season typically runs from August to September and the chiles are known to be hard to produce but well worth the effort. While the flavorful chiles can be eaten raw, with a crisp, spicy flavor, they are typically roasted which produces a smoky, rich, earthy, sometimes buttery flavor.

Balls Foods Stores Hatch Chiles come fresh from the Young Guns Farm in the heart of Hatch Valley. During the Hatch Chile Fest customers will be able to buy, fresh or roasted Hatch Chiles.  Hen House Market will also feature many other Hatch Chile items such as Hatch Chicken Salad, Hatch Sliders from the Deli, and Hatch Focaccia from the bakery. Additionally, products like Wholly Guacamole Hatch Chile Guacamole, Hampton Farms Hatch Chile Peanuts and Young Guns Hatch sauce will be available.

Join Hen House Market and Sun Fresh Market as they roast Hatch Chile Peppers, both hot and mild, on site:

Saturday 08-06-22         9am – 4pm

          Hen House Market Leawood

          11721 Roe Avenue         Leawood, KS

          Hen House Market Village Market

          6950 Mission Road         Prairie Village, KS

          Hen House Market Lenexa

          15000 W 87th Street       Lenexa, KS

          Sun Fresh Calle 18

          241 S 18th Street            Kansas City, KS

Saturday 08-13-22                   9am – 4pm

          Hen House Market Deer Creek

          6900 W 135th Street       Overland Park, KS

          Hen House Market at Corinth Square

          4050 W 83rd Street         Prairie Village, KS

          Hen House Market Blackbob

          13600 S Blackbob           Olathe, KS

          Sun Fresh Calle 18

          241 S 18th St                 Kansas City, KS

Saturday 08-20-22                   9am – 4pm

          Hen House Market College Blvd

          11930 College Blvd        Overland Park, KS

          Hen House Market Fairway

          2724 W 53rd Street         Fairway, KS

          Hen House Market Parallel

          8120 Parallel Parkway    Kansas City, KS

          Sun Fresh Calle 18

          241 S 18th Street            Kansas City, KS

Ball’s Food Stores is based in Kansas City, Kansas and operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets. Ball’s Food Stores has been owned and operated since 1923.

