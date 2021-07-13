Frieda’s Hatch Chiles are Among the First of the Season

Los Alamitos, CA – The famous, flavorful, limited-edition Hatch Chile pepper season has started earlier than predicted. Mother Nature herself is known to be a Hatch “Chile Head” and we are attributing the early start of the season to her.

Frieda’s works with certified, authentic growers located in Hatch, New Mexico—yes, there is a certification! Frieda’s received the first few shipments last week, with supply anticipated to pick up after the middle of July. The season is expected to continue through the end of September.

“We can’t wait to get our new Hatch Chile pouches into the hands of consumers,” says Cindy Sherman, Director of Marketing, Innovation & Insights. “When we set out to redesign the pouch, we wanted it to feel friendly and inviting to bring more “Hatchlings” (shoppers new to Hatch Chiles) into the fold.”

The limited-time availability of this special zesty pepper plays into the phenomenon of FOMO— fear of missing out. Research by Eventbrite suggests that when faced with an exclusive item being consumed by their peers, over 60% of millennials will experience FOMO and head to stores to purchase an item. And remember, an entire community of Chile Heads waits all year to buy fresh Hatch Chiles so they can roast them and freeze them for year-round use.

Frieda’s offers Hatch Chiles in a branded 25-pound case, which can be used for side-stack displays, and in 1- and 2-pound retail pouches in mild, medium, and hot heat levels.

Frieda’s works closely with its grower partners to ensure excellent quality and strong supply until the end of the season. Call your Frieda’s account manager today to receive samples and learn how to make a Hatch splash in your store this year!

