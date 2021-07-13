Produce for Better Health Foundation Arms the Produce Industry With Innovative Resources Ahead of National Fruits & Veggies Month

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) is looking ahead to September to ensure its third annual National Fruits & Veggies Month celebration is poised for success. Last year, PBH unveiled its dynamic online National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit, filled with turn-key resources industry partners and produce pros can use to help spread the Have A Plant® Movement and elevate fruit and vegetable consumption to a national priority. This year, PBH is thrilled to unveil the 2021 version of the toolkit, so all can take part in the month-long celebration of everyone’s favorite and flavorful plants – fruits and veggies!

To commemorate National Fruits & Veggies Month this year, PBH is taking the Have A Plant® Movement for a trip around the globe, in honor of the United Nations General Assembly designating 2021 the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. Four unique content themes will be highlighted throughout the month via the PBH digital ecosystem, to help generate excitement for fruits and veggies in every culture and get all seven continents singing the #haveaplant tune. From the incredible efforts of U.S. farmers and the produce supply chain to bring fruits and vegetables to people across the country, to the uniquely inspired ways we enjoy fruits and vegetables to improve our health and happiness, in sustainable, waste-reducing ways, PBH is honored to serve as a partner in this global effort.

“September is a pivotal moment to raise awareness of the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables as part of diversified, balanced, and healthy habits, while also drawing attention to reducing loss and waste,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President and CEO, PBH. “The 2021 National Fruits & Veggies Month Toolkit makes it easy for all plant-passionate advocates to join PBH in celebrating the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, with globally-inspired turnkey resources, compelling social content, visually appealing creative assets, new research and more. There is power in numbers, and together, we can take the Have A Plant® Movement worldwide and inspire millions of people to eat more fruits and veggies for healthier, happier lives.”

PBH’s National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit can be used to create compelling content to share and inspire change throughout September – and all year long. After all, fruits and veggies are always in season, so #haveaplant never goes out of style. Here’s an overview of what you’ll find in the toolkit:

Easy and fun activation ideas to spread the fruit and veggie love tailored by audience (online, retail, culinary and foodservice);

Novel research and consumer insights highlighting the 2020 PBH State of the Plate: Americans Fruit & Vegetable Consumption Trends report;

Expertly-curated social media posts and images for industry, influencers and consumers to post and share on their social media channels;

Sample press release for collaborators to add their logo and express their support for National Fruits & Veggies Month to help consumers eat and enjoy more fruits and vegetables more often;

Turn-key editorial copy for use in newsletters, websites and other internal and external communications to seamlessly share the fruit and veggie love in your own way and your own voice;

Segmented promotional ideas and opportunities for suppliers, retailers, community leaders and influencers.

Specifically, PBH along with its Have A Plant® Ambassadors will be rockin’ all month long to five key themes industry can leverage within their own social media and consumer education promotions:

“Our members continue to emphasize the value of turn-key resources to aid in planning for National Fruits & Veggies Month,” said Katie Calligaro, Marketing & Communications Director of PBH. “The toolkit has become an essential asset to help raise awareness for the Have A Plant® Movement during this pivotal period while providing necessary tools and resources to improve public health on a global scale.”

PBH’s National Fruits & Veggies Month Toolkit is available FREE for download HERE.

For more information about how to get involved in National Fruits & Veggies Month, and how to customize your integrated September marketing plans with PBH, contact Katie Calligaro, Marketing & Communications Director of PBH.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.

Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes towards all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies – More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call to action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative and award-winning Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® Movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.

PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement, a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call to action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with one purpose, one voice and one call to action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement, visit: fruitsandveggies.org/leadthechange.