Frieda’s Cures Shopper Food Fatigue With Wonton and Eggroll Wrappers … Just in Time for Lunar New Year!

Los Alamitos, CA – It’s once again time for getting back to school and back to work, which leads shoppers back to saying “What’s for dinner tonight?” Many shoppers have come down with a bad case of food fatigue. In fact, 45% of consumers are trying to find new ways to add more flair and excitement to their meals1 (C+R Research, May 2020).

Eggroll and wonton wrappers are the perfect antidote for food fatigue. With Lunar New Year starting on February 1st and lasting for 7 days, now’s the time to enliven your vegetarian set and incorporate Frieda’s new wrapper collection into your planograms.

Frieda’s wrapper collection has undergone a graphic refresh, with mouthwatering graphics and bold colors. Our new wrapper designs further prove why Frieda’s branded items result in 25% higher dollar sales per store compared to the leading competitor2.

“Give your shoppers a reason to break in their holiday-gifted air-fryers by cross-merchandising wrappers with mushrooms, cabbage and tofu. You’ll inspire new favorites like baked rainbow vegetable eggrolls or mushroom and tofu wontons” says Alex Jackson, Director of Sales at Frieda’s. “You can also stuff them with sweet fillings like peanut butter and bananas and each package features a recipe, along with additional cooking suggestions like buffalo chicken rolls and crab Rangoon,” continues Jackson.

Call your Frieda’s account manager today to inquire about our wrapper collection.

Source:

1 C+R Research, 1000 person study, May 2020

2 Compared to top-branded specialty produce competitor, based on market basket of 9 items as measured by Average Weekly Dollars per Store Selling, IRI Total US MULO 52 Weeks Ending 10/03/21

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.