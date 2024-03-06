Bobby Chacko Appointed as New Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Bonduelle Fresh Americas

IRWINDALE, Calif.-– Groupe Bonduelle Fresh Americas announced today that Bobby Chacko has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will also become a member of Groupe Bonduelle’s global leadership team. Mr. Chacko will report to Xavier Unkovic, Groupe CEO of France-based Bonduelle. Chacko succeeds Andrea Montagna, who has stepped down after serving as the company’s Chief Executive Officer since 2021.

“During his time as CEO of Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Andrea led the company to become a Certified B Corp, while driving branded Bistro bowl growth and efficiencies,” said Xavier Unkovic, Global CEO, Groupe Bonduelle. “I appreciate Andrea’s many contributions to the company and wish him continued success.”

“Bobby brings a dynamic expertise in consumer goods powered by an impressive track record in new product innovation, marketing and growing market share to Bonduelle Fresh Americas,” said Unkovic. “I am confident that his background and acumen position him well to lean into the mission of Bonduelle and accelerate the growth of fresh plant-rich meal solutions in the US.”

Most recently, Mr. Chacko has held senior leadership roles with category leading global companies including The Coca-Cola Company, Mars Inc, ABInbev, and Ocean Spray. Most recently, Mr Chacko was Managing Partner of Ageya Management, LLC, and has held Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board positions with The TruRoots Company, and Ocean Spray Cranberries.

Chacko said, “I see Bonduelle Fresh Americas as an innovative company with a relevant mission to inspire the transition to plant-rich foods and deliver only the highest quality products. This mission and focus are strong differentiators to build upon, to drive category growth and consumer delight. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive growth for the company and the brand.”

ABOUT GROUPE BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA). We are one of five business units of France-based Groupe Bonduelle and a Certified B Corp. Our nearly 3,000 associates are all working together to inspire the transition to a plant-rich diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health. In the U.S. market we produce a range of fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, and fresh prepared meals for the retail and food service segments. Our products are available under the Bistro brand where consumers buy groceries, and in meals offered by restaurant chains across the country. We are based in Irwindale, California and operate four processing and distribution facilities in the U.S. that are located in California, New Jersey and Georgia. We also have business offices in Salinas, California and Yuma, Arizona, that support our grower partners.

ABOUT GROUPE BONDUELLE

Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA) is a global producer of ready-to-eat plant-rich foods and fresh, frozen, and canned vegetable products. Based in France, the company was founded in 1853 and has been in continuous operation under the leadership of the Bonduelle Family for seven generations. The company’s mission is to inspire the transition to plant-rich diets, to contribute to the well-being of mankind and the preservation of the planet.

Consumers in nearly 100 countries around the world enjoy our premium-quality products that are marketed under four trusted brands – Bonduelle®, Cassegrain®, Globus® and Ready Pac Bistro®. The vegetables we use are grown on 68,300 hectares by 2,030 grower partners who harvest them at the peak of ripeness. The company generates sales of €2,406 million and has more than 11,000 employees who are at the heart of an ecosystem dedicated to innovation and making delicious plant-rich food available to everyone.

Visit www.bonduelle.com/en to learn more.