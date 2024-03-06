Announcing The Eastern Produce Council’s 2024 Leadership Class

The Eastern Produce Council (EPC) is proud to announce the members of its 2024 Leadership Class. A select class of 17 qualified produce professionals will gain experience and knowledge from a wide variety of industry and professional development opportunities.

The EPC’s proven program delivers a wide array of information and experience in a variety of field and classroom locations. “Year after year our program delivers valuable learning and networking opportunities for our participants,” says Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC Executive Director. “Our dual-medium learning environment focuses on both field and classroom to provide broad professional development.”

Participants selected for this year’s program include: Jackson Brady, Crispy Green; Kate Degan, JOH; James Ferrier, organicgirl; Jessica Huber, America’s Grow-a-Row; Devin Hunt, T.M. Kovacevich; Nick Kraus, MamaMia Produce; David Linthicum, Wakefern Food Corp.; Dustin Manento, Four Seasons Produce; Therese Mauch, Zespri; Chantal McCrossin, F&S Fresh Foods; Jason Morris, Oppy; Cassi Nicodemo, Highline Mushrooms; Ryan O’Neill, Four Seasons Produce; Mohini Patel, Wakefern Food Corp.; Michael Porcile, JOH; Jillian Rudolph, John Vena Inc.; and Jessica Ziglar, Oppy Transport.

The 2024 program will begin in March with a visit to the Philadelphia Produce Wholesale Market (PWPM) in Philadelphia, PA, followed by Holt Cargo Systems at the Port of Gloucester, NJ. “The facilities play a crucial logistical role in the supply chain,” says McAleavey Sarlund. “The tours always provide a valuable perspective on the import and movement of produce.”

In April, the group will participate in a seminar on the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) at Top Golf in Edison, NJ, prior to the EPC Membership Event. “Food safety remains a pivotal issue for produce leadership,” says McAleavey Sarlund. “This seminar aims to help our participants better understand the regulatory aspects of implementing food safety in the supply chain.”

In the fall, the class will enjoy field experiences at America’s Grow-a-Row and Rutgers Snyder Research Farm in New Jersey, and an engaging seminar in leadership by a Rutgers University adjunct professor. The program will wrap up in December with participation in the New York Produce Show, including the Cornell University Foundational Excellence Future-Leaders-In-Produce program, the show’s Opening Reception, and recognition at the Keynote Breakfast. “Once again we are looking forward to engaging with a group of capable and astute industry professionals to help them further their development in our industry,” says McAleavey Sarlund.