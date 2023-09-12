Bonduelle Fresh Americas Introduces Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits

Irwindale, CA – Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Home of Ready Pac Bistro and leading producer of fresh produce products including Ready Pac Bistro Bowls and Salad Kits, announced the West Coast launch of Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits. This new line of plant rich meal kits are available in three delicious flavors – Teriyaki & Rice, Chipotle & Quinoa, and Basil Pesto & Pasta. Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits come complete with everything you need to serve a delicious plant-rich meal. Each kit includes generous portions of fresh vegetables and rice, quinoa or pasta, along with a rich and flavorful sauce and a topping to add the final touch.

The new Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits are incredibly versatile and are generously portioned, making them perfect for a main course for two or as a side for the whole family. The Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits include all the ingredients needed to make each recipe in five minutes. Just heat and eat exactly as they are or get creative and customize your meal by adding a choice of protein.

“We saw an opportunity to elevate the retail meal kit to restaurant quality and deliver a culinary experience that tastes delicious and looks great on the plate,” said Jeff Haines, Director of Culinary Innovation and Corporate Executive Chef, Bonduelle Fresh Americas. “Our Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits provide a perfectly balanced combination of flavors and texture and are designed to be simple, quick and easy to prepare at home.”

Research shows that consumers want more vegetable-based, plant-rich food options that they can purchase locally for themselves and their families for easy dinner solutions.

77% of consumers would like a larger selection of fresh, plant-rich meal solutions available at their local grocery store.

79% of consumers would like healthy plant-rich options that appeal to and can feed their whole family.

Consumers cite that in a typical week, 96% of their total meal includes fresh vegetables as the main part or the side, all or most of the time.

At a cost of around $5 per serving, the Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits provide consumers with a generous portion of fresh vegetables and pasta, rice or quinoa making them an affordable way to enjoy fresh vegetables as part of a complete, healthy and delicious meal. Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits are now available on the West Coast including at the following retailers: Albertsons (So Cal and Nor Cal), Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Smart and Final, Save Mart and Stater Bros. Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits will be available nationally in 2024.

“The delivered meal kits market has grown to more than seven billion dollars annually and shows that consumers want an easy way to prepare their meals at home, but until today there have not been many convenient, delicious plant-rich solutions available for local point of purchase,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Retail Sales Officer, Bonduelle Fresh Americas. “Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits provide an easy and simple way to prepare a delicious meal with fresh vegetables in under five minutes, and unlike delivered kits that often require memberships or subscriptions, Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits are conveniently available at your local grocery store.”

Ready Pac Bistro Meal Kits are in line with Bonduelle’s Global Mission of helping consumers transition to a plant-rich diet for their well-being and planet health. Bonduelle is known for its premium quality fresh and long-life plant based foods around the world, and here in the US under the Ready Pac Bistro brand, where it focuses on fresh produce and plant-rich meals.

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the first fresh produce company in the US to become a Certified B Corp. leading the industry in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. Certified B Corporations, or B Corps™, are companies verified by B Lab™ to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. B Corps are certified by B Lab, a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. To gain B Corp certification, a company is measured on governance as well as how it impacts the environment, the community, its employees and its partners. Additionally, B Corps are legally committed to bringing benefits not just to shareholders, but to all business stakeholders – workers, customers, communities and the environment – and must demonstrate accountability and transparency.

This year, Bonduelle is celebrating 170 years of continuous operation under the leadership of members of the Bonduelle family. The family is firmly rooted in agriculture and have built a company that now feeds people with fresh vegetables and plant based food in nearly 100 countries around the world.

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., we focus on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the US market. We are one of five business units in Group Bonduelle and our team prepares a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company’s Ready Pac Bistro® brand. Our offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Americas and follow us on LinkedIn for more information, news and updates.

ABOUT GROUPE BONDUELLE

For Groupe Bonduelle, inspiring the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health means being an agro-industrial player with a positive impact on its ecosystem. We are a French family-owned company with 12,000 employees and we have been innovating with our farming partners since 1853. Our ready-to-use plant-based food products are grown on 173,000 acres and marketed in nearly 100 countries, with revenues of $2.3 billion. Our four brands are: Bonduelle®, Cassegrain®, Globus® and Ready Pac Bistro®. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.