Viva Fresh Clean Eating Challenge Call for Participants Join the Fifth Annual Clean Eating Challenge

Mission, Texas: The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) proudly invites industry members to apply for this year’s challenge which will kick off in mid-October and will culminate at the 2024 Viva Fresh Expo in Houston on April 13th.

Last year, eleven participants completed the fourth annual Viva Fresh Clean Eating Challenge which culminated at the Viva Fresh Expo in April. It is now time to select the new class of participants. Since 2020, the Challenge has captured the attention of the produce industry as participants challenge themselves every year to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their daily routines. And while it is not the purpose of the challenge, participants have many times benefited from the welcome bonus of collectively losing more than 1,000 pounds in the four years of the Challenge, among other positive changes.

So what does it take to be a part of the Clean Eating Challenge? It takes perseverance, commitment, a willingness to be raw and open with where you are and where you want to be in your health journey. The Challenge is not a diet or a weight loss competition – it is the start of a a new way of life with a focus on personal wellness by adopting a healthier lifestyle that includes eating fruits and vegetables and moving more. It is simply a catalyst for people to make meaningful, long-term changes.

Clean Eating Challenge committee chair and director of marketing at FullTilt Marketing Jen Velasquez said, “Over the past four years we have asked industry members who are looking to regain control of their lives to join us in what has sometimes been a life-changing challenge. It’s not about weight loss, it’s about making changes in pursuit of longevity. And at the core of that search is putting fruits and vegetables at the forefront of our everyday meals. As we have said before, this is ultimately what our industry is asking the world to do, so who better to set an example than us?”

Spots are limited and chosen participants must meet the following criteria:

Be a member of the produce industry

Be able to express what is driving them to compete in the challenge

Be willing to share progress online up and at the Viva Fresh Expo on April 12

Show willingness to commit to the six month challenge

Commit to engaging with their mentors and peer groups on a weekly basis for the duration of the program

Those interested in joining the challenge can apply here by September 28. All chosen participants will receive mentorship and nutrition coaching. Upon meeting the given criteria throughout the challenge, they will also be eligible to win a Peloton Bike to be announced at the Viva Fresh Expo.

“There is something special about being surrounded by likeminded individuals in your industry who are ready to take the next steps in addressing their overall health and wellness,” said Megan Jacobsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Gills Onions, former CEC participant and now program mentor. “I promise you it is not easy, however, it is an absolutely rewarding six months to watch yourself make small changes that will truly make a difference in how you feel. And, as an extra bonus, you’ll have a great team of mentors and fellow participants from the fresh produce industry cheering you on every step of the way!”

“The Clean Eating Challenge has become an event that I look forward to every year,” continued James Bassetti, COO and Clean Eating Challenge mentor. “Being able to work with and learn from the new class of participants is always an uplifting experience for all those involved in the CEC and I believe it brings a sense of inspiration and motivation to other VIVA Fresh attendees.”

The Clean Eating Challenge is a Viva Fresh Expo sponsorship opportunity. Those interested in becoming sponsors can contact Hector Garza for more information. For more information on the Clean Eating Challenge visit http://vivacleaneating.com/.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. The 2024 Viva Fresh Expo will be at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, Texas, from April 11 through April 13. Visit www.vivafreshexpo.com for more information.