Boosting Consumption: The Action Driving the Promise

Newark, DE. and Washington, D.C. – The Consumer Connection Conference is more than an event, a place to learn and connect. It’s one of the actions that drives the promise of the Foundation for Fresh Produce: Grow a healthier world.

“Words are inspirational; actions make a difference,” said foundation board member Bil Goldfield, director of global communications and marketing for Dole. “Everyone benefits from greater produce consumption – the health of consumers and the health of our industry. That’s why I attend this conference – to learn and to act on our mission.”

The conference is a key part of the FFP’s portfolio designed to boost the appeal of and access to fruits and vegetables. It brings together the industry and the people consumers turn to for diet, nutrition, and lifestyle advice – retail dietitians, foodservice leaders, and nutrition, lifestyle and agricultural communicators.

“It’s so important for our industry to connect with and learn from these influencers,” said Lauren M. Scott, Executive Director for The Foundation for Fresh Produce and chief strategy officer for the International Fresh Produce Association. “And it’s equally important for them to hear from us. We all have the same goal – greater produce consumption that yields greater quality of life.

“What makes this conference unique is the tie-in to the influencer network – influencers from the retail, foodservice, and online communities. This is where all the points of influence come together to bring the foundation’s mission to life – growing a healthier world.”

Attendees enjoy:

Amped-up networking with people who change how consumers eat – dietitians, tastemakers, and communicators.

Science-based insights into consumer behavior that inform stronger marketing strategies, including the latest on the global landscape, engaging consumers, artificial intelligence, and more.

Foodie Fun: If this industry can’t put on a monster fruit and vegetable spread, who can? Participants will discover new products and new ways to use the tried-and-true at meals, breaks, and receptions.

“We are thrilled to see so many people already registered for this limited-attendance event,” Scott said. “That shows me that our members and our industry are equally committed to acting on our collective mission to grow a healthier world.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.