Bowery Produce is Now OU Kosher Certified

Bowery’s smart farms are now all OU Kosher certified, as well as certified by the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program with Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices.

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Bowery grows leafy greens, herbs, and strawberries indoors, 365 days a year, independent of climate and weather. All Bowery produce is pesticide-free and ready-to-eat, providing both convenience and safety to customers seeking more sustainable, wildly flavorful, locally-grown, no-need-to-wash greens.

Bowery’s Protected Produce, harvested year-round at peak freshness and delivered within days of harvest, is currently available in over 1,400 grocery stores and online retailers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, Giant Food, Wakefern, Fresh Direct and Walmart.

Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be simpler, safer, and vastly more sustainable. Bowery is quickly scaling with five farms in operation (spanning NJ, MD and PA), including its state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering agricultural science, and two commercial farms under development in the Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas – more than doubling the company’s total production by 2023.