ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Ready to Reunite the Trade

18 national and group pavilions, exhibitors from some 42 countries and regions, set to showcase products and services at Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show. In-depth insights on industry trends offering inspiration and guidance at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM. For the first time, the presentation of ASIA FRUIT AWARDS takes place on the expo floor. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS STATISTICS HANDBOOK 2022 launched at the event. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA app now available for download.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS welcome the global fresh fruit and vegetable industry to Bangkok this week.

Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show and conference event are back, taking place on 2-4 November at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in the Thai capital.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS kick off with a joint Welcome Reception at PRAEWA Restaurant at QSNCC on the evening of 1 November for senior industry professionals to exchange the latest updates and network with key market players from all over the world.

David Axiotis, Managing Director of organiser Global Produce Events (HK) Co., Limited, said ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA was “thrilled to be back” as an in-person event.

“The industry in Asia cannot wait to get back together again after a two-year gap,” said Axiotis. “Here at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, you can meet leading players from across the global fresh produce business and take in all the latest updates and innovations on the market. For both suppliers and buyers, this event is an essential platform for business development, as the trade in Asia keeps growing and holds huge potential.”

Exhibition showcases global offering

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 can look forward to seeing 18 national and group pavilions, as well as an exciting array of products and services from 42 different countries and regions.

A wide variety of markets across Asia-Pacific are represented at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, with exhibitors from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA also features an impressive line-up of exhibitors from the rest of the world. Exhibiting countries include Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is also defined by the diversity of products and services on display. Visitors can take in innovative products and ideas spanning the entire fresh produce value chain, including logistics, machinery, technology, packaging, and other sectors.

View exhibitors and their offerings and hall floorplan in the online catalogue:

www.asiafruitlogistica.com/catalogue

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS debates big topics

In addition to the wealth of meeting and business opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors will benefit from an unrivalled combination of market information and expert insights.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce business conference, takes place on the expo floor this year together with ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM.

For the first time, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is free to attend for all ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors and exhibitors, with sessions taking place each day of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Day One of ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS (2 November) explores how ‘The Asia market is changing’, with sessions on market diversification and the future of food retail. Day Two focuses on ‘Tracking the trade in Asia’, with lively discussions on Asia’s tropical fruit business and trends in global fruit imports to Asia. Day Three looks at ‘The future of supply’, featuring sessions on investment and sustainability.

A range of high-profile speakers are ready to share their insights at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, including Karthik Jayaraman of WayCool Foods, Chakkit Chatupanyachotikul of Central Food Retail, Craig Stauffer of Vanguard International Group, Frutura’s David Krause and Dole Sunshine Company’s Barbara Guerpillon.

View the full speaker programme here: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/asiafruit-congress/

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM: practical insights

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM includes daily workshops on ‘marketing and consumers’, ‘tech and innovation’, and ‘logistics’. Industry leaders share practical insights on a wide range of topics, from the rise of high-tech growing systems in Asia to the use of digital channels to build fresh produce brands.

Expert speakers at ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM include Phuong Oanh Tran of Rijk Zwaan, Luke Wood of Escavox, Rockit Global’s Mark Pay and Julian Smith, SNFL Group’s Josep Estiarte, Nicholas Sanders of AgroFresh and Nico van Vliet of Bayer Crop Science.

View the full speaker programme here: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/asiafruit-business-forum/

ASIA FRUIT AWARDS: celebrating excellence

The ASIA FRUIT AWARDS – Asia’s premier annual awards for the fresh produce business – are also back in person at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022.

The winners of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS 2022 are announced during a special presentation ceremony at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM on the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA expo floor on Thursday 3 November at 14:00.

The ASIA FRUIT AWARDS are given in three main categories – Marketing Campaign of the Year, Importer of the Year, and Produce Retailer of the Year – while the Impact Award recognises a person or organisation that has made a significant contribution to developing Asia’s fresh produce business.

STATISTICS HANDBOOK

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS also get to see the first copies of the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS STATISTICS HANDBOOK 2022.

The annual statistical guide to Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable trade is available at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, and visitors can pick up a free copy.

Produced by ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE, the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS STATISTICS HANDBOOK provides expert analysis of key trends in trade across 12 different Asian markets.

App and Virtual Platform

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attendees can download the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 app and get all the information they need at their fingertips. Visitors can browse the full list of exhibitors, view the interactive floorplan, chat with exhibitors, and arrange onsite meetings on the go. They can also check out the agenda of ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM to find the sessions and speakers that interest them most.

Download the app here:

App Store (for IOS): https://apps.apple.com/id/app/afl-2022/id1644890376

Google Play Store (for Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jublia.afl2022

About ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business. The 15th edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place on 2-4 November 2022 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, co-located with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, organised by ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s knowledge partner Asiafruit Magazine. The ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA virtual platform will be launched before the event allowing ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 participants, in particular interested individuals unable to attend in person, to network, communicate and exchange online before, during and after the show.For more information on ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com, or contact the Organising Team by email: info@gp-events.com