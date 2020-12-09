Brianna Shales to be Stemilt’s New Marketing Director

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt is happy to announce their very own, Brianna Shales, current senior marketing manager, will be Stemilt’s new marketing director starting January 1, 2021. Shales, who’s been with Stemilt for 13 years, will follow the footsteps of Roger Pepperl, who is retiring after over 20 years with the company.

“Brianna was the obvious choice when it came to who would be the next marketing director for Stemilt,” explains Pepperl. “The produce world is changing rapidly, and she displays the ability to adapt and implement what is needed to keep our brand World Famous.”

Shales joined the Stemilt team right after graduating from Washington State University as a Communications Specialist in 2008. She became Communications Manager in 2010 and was promoted to Senior Marketing Manager in 2019. Brianna is a driving force behind many of Stemilt’s World Famous brands, including Rushing Rivers® pears and their newest proprietary apple variety, Rave®.

“Brianna is instrumental in brand development, communications, digital marketing and most recently, in our data program,” explains Pepperl. “Understanding data and what it represents is a real skill and she portrays that time and time again for our retail partners.”

Shales has also taken on the digital marketing trend in stride, implementing video and digital content into the company’s everyday marketing and communication strategies.

“Brianna led Stemilt’s charge in the digital marketing transition,” explains Pepperl. “She understands the importance of this type of content and what is needed to ensure Stemilt’s story is heard and our brands are seen, recognized and trusted.”

Shales is also heavily involved with the industry and is a current Marketing/Communications Committee Co-Chair for Produce for Better Health. She also sits on United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council and the Produce Marketing Association’s Product Identification Committee.

“Brianna’s dedication and passion for the industry is apparent in her commitment to cultivating people and delighting the consumer,” explains Pepperl. “She demonstrates Stemilt’s cultural norms on a daily basis, leads by example, is creative and innovative, and able to connect with her teammates. I could not be more proud to pass the baton to Brianna. She is more than deserving, extremely capable and will continue to build Stemilt’s World Famous legacy.”

