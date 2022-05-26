Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

UNFI Releases 2021 Better for All ESG and Social Impact Report: Adds Transparency Along Its Value Chain

United Natural Foods Retail & FoodService March 15, 2022

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), today released its fiscal year 2021 Better for All report, which covers UNFI’s progress toward its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments. The report takes a more holistic view of the Company’s value chain compared to previous editions and demonstrates accountability for the critical role it plays, given its position and scale, to drive change across the food industry.