Calavo Growers & Agrícola Belher Celebrate 17 Years of Partnership With Co-Branding of Tomato Program

SANTA PAULA, CA – Seventeen years into their successful partnership, Calavo Growers and Agrícola Belher are celebrating their alliance by co-branding their high quality tomatoes. The program, which includes vine-ripened rounds, romas and mature greens, are produced year-round in two regions in Mexico – Culiacan, Sinaloa during Winter and Spring, and in Jalisco year round.

The collaboration goes back to 2007, when Calavo, a worldwide leader in the procurement and marketing of fresh and processed avocados, and Agrícola Belher, a well-established, innovative and respected quality producer of fresh tomatoes and other vegetables, first joined forces to add tomatoes to the Calavo product lineup on a seasonal basis from the Sinaloa region of Mexico. In 2015, in joint partnership, a state of the art campus of greenhouses in Jalisco, Agrícola Don Memo, was built for year round production and continuous supply to customers.

Agrícola Belher was founded by Rosario Beltrán in 1988 and today is well known as a premier tomato grower, driven by sustainability, science, and a technological approach to growing. The company is also recognized as one of the top 50 socially responsible companies in Mexico. “We are committed to quality, the latest technology and highest food safety standards. Calavo shares that commitment, allowing us to offer the finest tomatoes to our customers to North America” commented Rosario. Rosario’s sons later joined the business, with Antonio Beltrán serving as CEO of the company, and Juan Carlos Beltrán Ochoa handling marketing and business development.

Studying new techniques for growing tomatoes in protected environments, which has included travel to other countries such as Holland, Spain and South Africa, to learn and implement those practices into their operations, the Beltran family are respected as science-driven growers and industry leaders in Mexico, with the techniques of Rosario and his sons often followed by other Mexican tomato growers. Rosario credits his education at UC Davis as especially significant, where he received his Masters degree, as the professors were generous with their knowledge and life experiences.

Hi-tech growing pays off for Agrícola Belher and Calavo, not just from a sustainability standpoint, but makes sense economically. Benefits include enhanced yields on significantly less land, less energy consumption, less water input, and an integrated pest management system (IPM) that allows a friendly growing environment with regard to pests. IPM is critically important since bumblebees deployed for pollination of the plants with indoor growing would be at risk from chemical pesticides. Growing practices and enhanced infrastructure assures the crop is less susceptible to outside factors and weather, allowing for a longer growing season, and consistent supply throughout the season.

As committed as Agrícola Belher is to their crops, they are equally passionate about transforming the lives of employees and their families – offering free housing, food and educational services for more than 2,500 workers and childcare for more than 600 children. Their Community Development Centers incorporate a comprehensive social and intellectual development program including education from preschool through high school, nutrition and healthy meals, medical/dental clinic, sports, and addiction prevention.

For Calavo, the tomato program is highly synergistic in many ways. As a founding avocado marketer in the US, Calavo is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Mike Browne, EVP Sales & Operations for Calavo emphasized “Tomatoes are a strong complementary product to Calavo’s avocado business both in the produce department, where they are most often merchandised side by side, and in forever growing foodservice menu offerings. Nutritionally, the duo of products create what is often referred to as ‘food synergy’, a term that identifies combining specific foods together to maximize their nutritional and health benefits”.

The alliance has been a win all around for Calavo and Agrícola Belher, hence co-branding allows the trusted brand association synonymous with quality and leadership in the tomato category. In addition to the co- branding update, Calavo’s Tomato Sales team has been restructured. Kurt Kistler, VP of Tomato Sales joined the company in November 2023 with over 25 years fresh produce industry experience. Kistler manages Calavo’s impressive team of tomato sales professionals, Irene Amezaga, Jonathan Barbarine and Alexa Stone.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of HPP guacamole and avocado based foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label, and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices, and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.com.