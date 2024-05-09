The Fresh Market Launches its New Hot & Fresh Neapolitan-Style Pizza, Elevating Your Pizza Experience!

The pizza restaurant industry now has a new competitor in the quest to be known as America’s Best Tasting Pizza

GREENSBORO, NC – The Fresh Market renowned for providing the highest quality, best tasting fresh foods, invites pizza enthusiasts to experience the culinary delight of its new authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, which has already won in a blind taste test against America’s biggest pizza chain.*

No more dinner dilemmas! The Fresh Market has crafted the ultimate solution with our New Hot and Fresh Pizza™, designed to quench the cravings of pizza lovers, busy families, and discerning foodies alike. The secret? Quality, fresh ingredients atop a perfect golden crust made with Neapolitan flour. Each pizza features crushed Italian tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, meticulously selected to ensure every bite is as delightful as the last. We put our chefs to the test, challenging them to create a pizza that not only meets but surpasses the caliber of America’s best restaurant chains. Ideal for pizza lovers of all ages who value both taste and convenience, our Hot and Fresh Pizza™ turns the age-old question of “What’s for dinner tonight?” into a resounding chorus of “Hot and Fresh Pizza from The Fresh Market night!”

Available Anytime, Any Day – Perfect for Every Occasion

Whether you’re hosting a family dinner, grabbing a quick lunch, or satiating a pizza craving, The Fresh Market’s range of Neapolitan-style pizzas promises a flavor for every taste and occasion!

With options ranging from meaty delights: Hot Honey Pepperoni and Classic Pepperoni, to meat-free wonders: Cheese, Ensalada, Margherita and Pepe Fromage, our selection caters to everyone’s taste buds and preferences, ensuring there’s a flavor for every palate.

What’s even better? Each flavor comes in two convenient sizes: 12″, perfect for a satisfying meal for one or two people, and 16″, ideal for sharing with friends and family. And because we believe gourmet experiences should be affordable, our prices are as inviting as our flavors. The 12” pizzas start at $7.99, and 16” pizzas start at $12.99.

The Fresh Market’s delivery partners are sweetening the deal to enjoy the new Hot and Fresh Pizza™ with introductory deals:

Door Dash: 20% off the full basket when ordering a Hot & Fresh Pizza with Promo Code: TFMPIZZA. Max $10 off. Offer valid 5/6-6/30/2024.

20% off the full basket when ordering a Hot & Fresh Pizza with Promo Code: TFMPIZZA. Max $10 off. Offer valid 5/6-6/30/2024. Instacart : $5 off Hot & Fresh Pizza–Delivery only. No promo code. $10 min basket. Offer valid 5/4-6/1/2024.

: $5 off Hot & Fresh Pizza–Delivery only. No promo code. $10 min basket. Offer valid 5/4-6/1/2024. Uber Eats: FREE DELIVERY when ordering a Hot & Fresh Pizza w/Promo Code: TFMPIZZA $25 min basket order. Offer valid 5/4-5/31/2024.

Gourmet Ingredients Make Every Bite Extraordinary

“When our skilled chefs set out to craft an authentic Italian pizza, they honored the time-honored Neapolitan traditions with a singular focus on quality and freshness,” expressed Giorgio Bianchetti, Chief Merchandising Officer of The Fresh Market. “Their passion has culminated in a pizza that not only meets but exceeds expectations. We’re thrilled to invite our valued guests to savor this exceptional Hot & Fresh pizza, meticulously prepared with the finest fresh ingredients, right here at The Fresh Market.”

The Fresh Market pizzas feature three primary ingredients that contribute to their unique taste and texture. The mozzarella cheese, sourced from Belgioioso, is celebrated for its exquisite texture and delicately clean flavor, a testament to the time-honored Italian cheesemaking traditions. The sauce, a crucial component, owes its rich and authentic flavor to the Italian tomatoes, grown in the fertile volcanic soils near Mt. Vesuvius, subtly seasoned with salt. Completing the foundation is the crust, crafted from the highly esteemed Neapolitan flour, which ensures a light yet crisply lavish base, reflecting centuries of Italian baking expertise.

Outperforming The Biggest Chain-By Taste, Not Just Words

The Fresh Market didn’t aim to create just another pizza; our goal was to craft a pizza that stood out for its delicious taste. However, we knew that simply talking about its quality and taste wouldn’t suffice. Therefore, we decided to put our pepperoni pizza to the ultimate test against the pepperoni pizza of the biggest pizza chain in America in a blind taste test. The result? Our pepperoni pizza won with 61% of the blind taste test participants preferring the taste of The Fresh Market’s new Hot and Fresh pepperoni pizza to the other chain’s pepperoni pizza.*

Sizzling Pizza Bundle Deals featuring Coca-Cola(R) products – Save More, Savor More!

Starting May 29, and running for the rest of 2024, ending 12/31/2024, pizza lovers can dial up their pizza experience and choose between two different pizza bundles with either a 12″ pizza ($20) or 16″ pizza($25):

The Pizza Bundle includes:

The Fresh Market Hot & Fresh Whole Pizza (12” or 16″, choose one from all varieties), where each bite is a promise of perfection.

The Fresh Market Gelato (30.4 oz, choose from all varieties), the perfect follow-up to a savory masterpiece.

Coca-Cola Mini (1) 6pk Mini Cans (45 fl. oz, choose from all varieties) or (2) 20oz. bottles, because no pizza gathering is complete without the fizzy, refreshing taste of Coke.

Giorgio Bianchetti added, “The introduction of the Hot & Fresh Pizza™ line at The Fresh Market is far more than just a new addition to our menu; it marks the continuation of our passion for culinary innovation and our dedication to catering to the varied tastes of our customers. This initiative is a clear reflection of our commitment to excellence in quality, taste, and customer satisfaction, fulfilling our promise to consistently offer exciting and delicious options. It is the enthusiasm of our guests for gourmet experiences that motivates us to exceed expectations and launch new offerings that make The Fresh Market not just a store, but a destination for food lovers everywhere.”

*Of 502 total respondents that participated in a blind taste test of The Fresh Market NEW Hot & Fresh Pepperoni Pizza versus Domino’s® 1-topping Pepperoni Pizza , 61% percent of participants preferred the taste of The Fresh Market pepperoni pizza over Domino’s® pepperoni pizza. Domino’s® is a registered trademark of Domino’s IP Holder, LLC

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 162 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.