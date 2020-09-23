Calorie-Counters Complain in Lawsuit About Fresh Market’s Bakery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An Alabama lawyer has filed a class action lawsuit against a grocery store chain because food in its bakeries doesn’t come with nutrition labels.

Charles Thompson of Hoover filed his lawsuit Sept. 11 in Birmingham federal court on behalf of plaintiff Joe Myhand and against Fresh Market.

The lawsuit says Fresh Market is in violation of Food and Drug Administration regulations that require labels with nutrition facts. The case includes photos of examples like muffins and cookies.

