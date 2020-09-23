La Brea Bakery Investing in Bakery Operations to Meet Increased Customer Demand

La Brea Bakery, North America’s #1 artisan bread brand, announced today that it will be introducing new automation processes to help support its brand growth and expansion. La Brea Bakery distributes its popular breads to grocery stores nationwide. During the Coronavirus pandemic, the company has seen an increase in sales, specifically for its Take & Bake bread portfolio. To accommodate customer needs, the brand will begin implementing expanded efficiencies at the Van Nuys bakery to incorporate automated packaging while continuing to put employee and consumer safety first.

“Our customers (retailers) are seeking options that minimize labor requirements at the in-store bakery,” said Chris Prociv, VP Marketing and Innovation, La Brea Bakery. “Consumers still want fresh bread but are looking for sealed packaging to ensure safety. La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads are the perfect solution, as these par-baked breads can be baked at home so consumers can experience that freshly baked aroma and texture.”

La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads come in a variety of flavors, including French baguettes, French Dinner Rolls, Whole Grain Loaf and Ciabatta sandwich rolls, and additional innovative varieties are planned to launch in early 2021.

ARYZTA ®, the parent company to La Brea Bakery, is working tirelessly alongside the artisan bread brand to continue identifying ways to improve processes and support the new growth as consumer needs evolve throughout the current COVID-19 environment. Optimizing the bakery lines at the Van Nuys facility is a long-term investment for ARYZTA, and a move that aims to bolster company development in a more efficient way for future growth and expansion, specifically through the installation of in-line bagging automation to the Take & Bake artisan bakery lines. In this way, ARYZTA and La Brea Bakery are positioning the brand for future growth by investing in bakery infrastructure.

ABOUT LA BREA BAKERY

La Brea Bakery is North America’s premier artisan bread brand. Founded in 1989, La Brea Bakery has been creating delicious breads and foods for more than 30 years, while staying true to its original recipe and process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement and won over the culinary community and consumers with its hearth-baked, handcrafted breads sold at grocery stores and online retailers across the country. In 2016, La Brea Bakery introduced the first nationally sold farm to table artisan bread – La Brea Bakery Reserve – which brings transparency, taste and quality to consumers. La Brea Bakery operates a flagship storefront in Los Angeles and a second location in Anaheim, California. La Brea Bakery is owned by ARYZTA, a leading manufacturer and distributor of bread, buns, cookies and other premium baked goods.

About ARYZTA

ARYZTA is a global company with a leadership position in specialty frozen bakery. Formed from leading bakery companies around the world, its innovative food portfolio includes breads, artisan breads, cookies, donuts, pastries, cakes, muffins, buns, pizza, flatbreads from beloved brands like La Brea Bakery®, Otis Spunkmeyer®, Oakrun Farm Bakery®, Pennant® , Mette Munk® and more. To learn more, visit www.aryztaamericas.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.