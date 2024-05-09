Monrovia’s Weekend Project Guide Offers Inspiration Gardeners Can Use Now

Downloadable guide features smaller projects with big impact

Azusa, California – Looking for inspiration for a stylish garden design updates? Monrovia’s new Weekend Project Guide can help spark creativity. The new digital guide is packed with project ideas that can be accomplished in a weekend and plant recommendations for different design styles or location needs.

“Our research shows that gardeners are taking on smaller projects, with a focus on the front yard,” said Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “These flexible and easy-to-follow designs can help you create beautiful garden spaces, just about anywhere, without having to spend months on the project. You can make a big impact in just a weekend.”

The guide features three beautifully illustrated designs including an easy-care container, romantic cottage corner, or a drought-tolerant entryway. Specific plant information is included with alternative choices for more design flexibility.

Monrovia’s Weekend Project Guide is great for ideas, insights, and inspiration for you and your audience. Access the guide here: https://www.monrovia.com/weekend-project-guide-2024

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.