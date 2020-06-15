California Giant Helps Shoppers Make The Most Of Summer With Coupons, Recipes and Sweepstakes

Watsonville, CA – As the weather gets warmer and peak berry season is upon us, California Giant has launched its “Sip, Chill, Repeat” sweepstakes to help consumers make the most of the summer season.

In an effort to help build awareness and drive purchase intent for peak of season summer berries, California Giant’s Sip, Chill, Repeat sweepstakes will engage directly with consumers through emails and social media with opportunities to download coupons, drink recipes and win prizes.

The promotion will be complemented by a nationwide Ibotta coupon offering a $0.35 reward towards any California Giant strawberry purchase.

“We wanted to give our consumer audience a fun promotion that is relevant to them right now,” said Kyla Oberman, Director of Marketing for California Giant. “As people spend more time cooking at home, we’ve seen a 15% increase of total coupon prints in this year’s first six months compared to the total number of prints in all of 2019. We anticipate consumers will put this new coupon to good use and in perfect time to enjoy this season’s berry harvest,” Oberman added.

The sweepstakes is offering four themed prize packs in an effort to help consumers “chill to the max” this summer, including a premium brand cooler, ice cream maker, outdoor umbrella, yoga mat and an essential oil air diffuser. Smaller prizes will also be distributed throughout the eight-week promotion.

Armed with data that suggests shoppers are especially interested in refreshing drink recipes, California Giant will release its 2nd downloadable e-book of 2020 featuring some of their most popular drink recipes such as Strawberry Jalapeno Margaritas and the Berry Aperol Spritz.

“We have spent a lot of time listening to our loyal consumer community over the years and have been very successful in maintaining strong relationships with them through promotions such as this,” said Oberman. “The download rate of our Spring e-book was up 69% over the previous issue. And with the proven success of coupons this year, we hope shoppers will take advantage of both and treat themselves this summer.”

Sweepstakes website: https://promos.calgiant.com/sip-chill-repeat