California LGMA Welcomes New Board Members and Bids Farewell to former CEO Scott Horsfall

Sacramento, CA — Several new members have been added to the Board of the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA). The LGMA Board met last week to welcome new members, elect officers and bid farewell to its former CEO Scott Horsfall who retired in February after 13 years of leadership with the organization.



New LGMA Board members include Chris Drew of Ocean Mist Farms who was formerly an alternate member but will now serve on the Board representing the Salinas, Watsonville and San Joaquin Valley District. Also new to the Board representing this district are Scott Grabau of Tanimura & Antle along with Matt Amaral of D’Arrigo Brothers, Cynthia Dominguez of Duda Farm Fresh Foods, and Tim McAfee of Visionary Vegetables who will serve as alternate Board members. In other changes, Gurmail Mudahar, Tanimura & Antle, and Sharan Lanini, Pacific International Marketing, both former Board members will now serve as alternate members.

Two other additions to the Board representing the LGMA’s Blythe/Imperial Valley District are Jack Vessey, Vessey and Company, and Jeanine Frierson, Mann Packing/Fresh Leaf Farms who will serve as an alternate member. Vessey is returning to the LGMA Board after a several year hiatus.



Public members who serve on the LGMA Board were reappointed and include Reggie Griffin, former Kroger executive, and alternate Kathleen Chrismer, food safety advocate.



Dan Sutton, Pismo-Oceano Vegetable Exchange, was re-elected by the Board to serve as its Chairman, while Jan Berk of San Miguel Produce will continue to serve as Vice Chairman. Robert Verloop, Coastline Family Farms, was elected to serve as the LGMA’s new Secretary Treasurer.



A full list of the LGMA Board members can be found here: https://lgma.ca.gov/about-us/advisory-board



“The LGMA Board plays a critically important role in guiding the direction and objectives of this organization,” said Tim York, CEO of the LGMA. “We are at an important juncture. The reputation of our products, as well as consumer and regulatory confidences are critical to our ongoing success. This year the LGMA plans to take a hard look at all aspects of the program and will be setting our strategic direction. The Board will play an integral role in that effort.”



“I want to thank all of those who have served on the LGMA Board and welcome those of you who are new,” said Dan Sutton, LGMA Chairman. “Everyone puts in so much work as members of this Board and of the LGMA. Your time and commitment are greatly appreciated.”



Stepping down from the Board this year is Steve Church of Church Brothers who decided not to run for re-election after serving on the Board since its establishment in 2007.



“Steve has been such a great asset to the LGMA Board, serving as past chairman and offering his insights and experience along the way,” said Sutton. “We hope he won’t go too far and that he will be available to us if we need to bring him back.”



The Board also paid tribute to its long-time CEO Scott Horsfall who retired earlier this year. Among the honors bestowed on Horsfall was the LGMA’s Golden Checkmark Award in appreciation of his leadership and work in to make leafy greens safe. A proclamation from California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross recognizing Horsfall’s long career in California agriculture was also presented.