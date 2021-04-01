Fresh Cravings Launches New Hummus at Kroger Nationwide

PHOENIX — Snackers can rejoice as Fresh Cravings continues to expand beyond its successful chilled salsas with a new line of crave-worthy hummus dips. The line includes timeless flavors such as Classic and Roasted Red Pepper, and is the first hummus to be available in Produce Departments at Kroger and Kroger banners.

With yet another innovative first, the entire packaging, including the label adhesive, is 100% recyclable. Fresh Cravings Hummus dips are made with high-quality ingredients like NON-GMO chickpeas, rich Chilean extra virgin olive oil, and savory tahini. This new creamy hummus perfectly captures the umami flavor with a smooth mouthfeel. It complements favorite pairings like veggies—now a Produce Department neighbor—crackers and chips, and can serve as the centerpiece ingredient for various globally-inspired recipes. Fresh Cravings Hummus dips are vegan, plant-based, kosher, and free of dairy and gluten.

“As a company committed to making healthy snacking more accessible, Fresh Cravings is incredibly proud to now offer our hummus line to Kroger shoppers. We are thrilled to be the only hummus sold in Kroger’s produce department, right next to fresh vegetables and Fresh Cravings’ chilled salsa,” said FoodStory Brands Chief Marketing Officer Jay Whitney. “We continue to see interest grow in plant-based food and sustainable packaging. We pushed ourselves to introduce a delicious, affordable, superior-quality hummus with 100% recyclable packaging to meet these demands.”

Find the new 10 oz. Fresh Cravings Hummus in Classic and Roasted Red Pepper in the produce section of 2,000 Kroger and Kroger banner stores across the nation like City Market, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, QFC, Ralph’s, and more. Fresh Cravings’ Hummus, including the Roasted Garlic variety, can also be found at select Safeway stores and in other regional grocers such as Dierbergs Markets, and more. These dips join the brand’s established family of better-for-you, modestly priced snacking products. Its refrigerated salsa, available in 18,000 stores, reigns as America’s #1 family-owned salsa brand.

For more information about Fresh Cravings and to find your nearest store, visit www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa.

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe our plant-based foods should contain wholesome ingredients with bold flavors worth celebrating. That’s why we created an authentic, vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa. And, why we developed a line of hummus dips packed with high-quality ingredients like Chilean extra virgin olive oil, tahini, and NON-GMO chickpeas. Our refrigerated salsa is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and spices. Available in conventional and organic, Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style, Chunky, Pico de Gallo salsas pack incredible flavor and are sold at a price competitive with, or lower than other national brands. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to American tables. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa.