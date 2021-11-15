Canada’s Top 100 Employers Recognizes Oppy for Second Time

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Honored for the first time in 2020, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world was selected as one of Canada’s Top Employers for the second year in a row.

Mediacorp Canada Inc., which manages the national competition, along with 19 special-interest and regional competitions, recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces and progressive human resource policies. Canada’s Top Employers is unique in that their editors publish detailed reasons for selection. Making these reasons public ensures transparency in the selection of winners and raises the bar for other employers interested in improving their own workplace policies.

“It is an absolute honor for Oppy to be chosen among the best companies in Canada yet again,” said Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson. “First receiving this recognition in one of the most exceptionally challenging years, and yet again as we work to emerge from it, is an encouraging acknowledgement of the workplace we aspire to build every day. It reassures us that we are headed in the right direction as we grow our tomorrow.”

Entrants are evaluated according to eight criteria which assesses a variety of metrics including health and family-friendly benefits, training and skills development, financial benefits and compensation, work atmosphere and communications, along with others. During the evaluation, companies are compared to industry peers to determine which organizations offers the most progressive programs. In addition, Oppy was yet again selected to be included in its career directory for Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates which is a guide to entry-level recruitment for recent college and university graduates.

Vice President of Talent and Culture and Chief People Officer Satri Alpine said, “We are so proud of our team who have continued to show resilience, passion and persistence throughout the past year. As they commit to bringing healthy produce to tables across North America, we will continue to build a workplace that is innovative, inclusive and well-positioned to deliver our purpose into the future.”

In 2021 Oppy was also selected by Deloitte as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 21 consecutive years, a BC Top Employers recipient and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures awards.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.