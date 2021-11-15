The Hass Avocado Board Unveils New Store and Key Categories Tracker

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is hosting their final industry webinar of 2021 on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. PDT. Hosted by Alejandro Gavito, HAB’s Senior Business Insights and Data Services Manager, the webinar will provide insider tips on leveraging HAB’s free data and research on their website, including their new store and key categories tracker.

The new store and key categories tracker provides the industry with the opportunity to access important data such as overarching avocado sales, fruit and vegetable aisle performance and top U.S. fruit trends. The tracker is just one of many resources—including category data, market opportunities, volume data and projections and global trade reports—that will be highlighted during the upcoming webinar.

“Our website is filled with valuable data and resources that all members of the industry can access free of charge,” said Gavito. “No matter where someone sits within the industry, we want all stakeholders to feel empowered by HAB and one of the ways we can do that is to ensure that they can easily access key tools and research.”

As the only avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, HAB’s website is a free resource that is designed to ensure that all industry members have access to key data, timely research and actionable reports that can be leveraged in business operations. Industry members will come away from the webinar with knowledgeable insights on how to take advantage of HAB’s online resources, such as timely research on topics like demand drivers and societal trends that impact consumption.

Register for the webinar here.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.