Canadawide Fruits, Les Entreprises Pitre, and Bleu & Bon Join Forces to Fight Food Waste

Montreal, Quebec — Canadawide Fruits, a major player in the distribution of fruits and vegetables, and Les Entreprises Pitre, one of the largest berry producers in Canada, are proud to announce their partnership with Bleu & Bon, a company specializing in the processing of berries. Together, these three companies are joining forces and expertise to develop an even more diverse range of fruit-based products.

This collaboration is beneficial for each of the partners. For Canadawide, it consolidates its commitment to eco-responsible practices by integrating a “food recycling” solution into its business model. Thanks to this alliance, fruits that no longer meet usual freshness standards or have imperfections can be transformed into healthy and nutritious products.

For Les Entreprises Pitre, it is an opportunity to add value to its second and third-grade berries as well as its production surplus. This new project aligns with the organization’s continuous innovation efforts by adopting sustainable practices while diversifying its activities.

For Bleu & Bon, this partnership ensures a stable supply of berries and facilitates access to new sources of raw materials to enrich its product range. By transforming a greater quantity and variety of fruits into nutritious foods, Bleu & Bon strengthens its mission to offer quality products to health-conscious consumers.

About Canadawide Fruits

Canadawide Fruits, a family business founded in 1983, is a major player as a wholesaler, importer, and distributor of fresh conventional and organic fruits and vegetables in Canada. Recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation, the company has solidified its reputation nationwide. For more information: https://canadawidefruits.com/.

About Les Entreprises Pitre

Since 2016, Les Entreprises Pitre has been passionately cultivating a variety of berries on farmland nestled in the heart of the Hautes-Laurentides. Pitre is constantly innovating to offer high-quality berries, including strawberries and raspberries. By continually adopting responsible and efficient techniques, such as soilless tunnel cultivation, the company is able to produce millions of pounds of delicious small fruits annually. For more information: https://entreprisespitre.com/.

About Bleu & Bon

Bleu & Bon began its activities in 2016 with the aim of selling wild blueberries from its family lands in Chaudière-Appalaches in supermarkets. Over the years, the company has evolved towards the processing and marketing of Quebec small fruit products. Bleu & Bon now offers several frozen products and sweet spreads with maple syrup, made from wild blueberries, haskap berries, and strawberries. For more information: https://bleuetbon.com/.