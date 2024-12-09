Global Trade Symposium at 2024 New York Produce ShowWill uncover ‘Routes of Success’

Produce experts set to tackle the complexities and opportunities of bringing fresh fruit and vegetable imports into the U.S. and Canada.

More than 30 of the produce industry’s top leaders who specialize in the worldwide trade of fresh fruits and vegetables are scheduled to speak at this year’s Global Trade Symposium at the New York Produce Show and Conference this Tuesday, Dec. 10. They will be discussing the complex but critical movement of imports to the United States and Canada, especially to the East Coast.

Among the luminaries set to share their insight are George Pitsikoulis, President and CEO of Canadawide Fruit Wholesalers; Leo Holt, President of Holt Logistics; Alejandro Moralejo, CEO of Salix Fruits; Raquel Espinoza, Director of Sales and Marketing of Produce House and new Chairwoman of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA); and Andres Rodriguez, the United States’ Agricultural Attache to Chile.

They will be participating in thought-provoking panel discussions and individual presentations throughout the daylong program at the Sheraton New York Times Square. Each of the regions across the globe will be represented – from Europe and South Africa to Asia to Central America and South America. Mexico, the largest exporter of produce to the U.S. and Canada, will have its own session.

“This year’s Symposium is a who’s who of experts who understand the nuances and logistics of bringing fresh produce to this region,” says Ken Whitacre, Publisher of Produce Business magazine and CEO or Phoenix Media Network, which oversees the New York Produce Show. “We often hear the phrase, ‘Where does your produce come from?’ and rarely hear, ‘How does it get here?’ These speakers will tackle that questiionthis year, which is a departure from any Global Trade event we’ve held for more than a decade.”

Speakers will be dissecting the careful process of getting fresh produce into the hands of consumers from field to table. By land or by sea, how produce gets to the U.S. and then to wholesalers and retailers is a science made increasingly complex by weather events, political change and heightened inspections. Experts will discuss the latest trends, the challenges and the incredible logistics involved in moving produce from farms aboard or across the border to wholesalers or retailers.

The theme of this year’s Symposium is Routes of Success. In other words, the paths experts are blazing to bring in fruits and vegetables and new items that may be on the horizon. A separate Transportation and Logistics panel featuring Holt, Ed Fitzgerald of GEODIS, Jean Elie of Port Everglades and Ruben Ramirez, Country Manager for Mexico with IFPA, will discuss those intricate networks and the potential for a new one below the Southern border involving trains.

Rodriguez will discuss another developing topic – the “Systems “ for table grapes from certain areas in Chile to reach the United States without the need to fumigate with methyl bromide but with other checks in place. That session will take place in the afternoon, just before the South America session, which features Decofrut President Manuel Alcaino; AM Fresh General Manger Felipe Kanacri; J&K Fresh VP of Operations John Ercolani and Moralejo.

During the morning, Cornell University professor Miguel Gomez will discuss trends in global trade. Then, panelists from Canada – Produce Metro Stores’ Tecla Masciarelli and Pitsikoulis will field questions from CPMA’s Ron Lemaire – discussing how they handle the changing nature of imports to Canada.

South of the Border, Allison Moore of FPAA will address the future of Mexican imports with Espinoza, Giovanni Cavaletto of GLC Cerritos, Erick Carranza Vera of EV Produce, and John Pandol of Pandol Bros.

The Central America panel features Anthony Serafino, President of EXP Group; Andres Ocampo, CEO of HLB Specialties; Allen Safieh, CEO of UniSpice; and Diego Morales, Sales Manager at D Produce.

Focusing on imports coming across the Atlantic, several panelists will tackle the routes and commodities making their way to the U.S. – with Fowler Packing’s Kevin Carroll and Sierra Produce’s Miles Fraser-Jones discussing South African trade and Ami Ben-Dror of Dorot Farms, Paul Massey of Trucco and Lucio Rainelli taking about imports coming from Europe.

Robert Schueller of Melissa’s and Peng Liu of Orchard Direct will round out the event and talk about specialty products and fruits coming from Asia.

Those interested in attending Global Trade Symposium, the 2024 New York Produce Show, or any of its special events – including the Foundational Excellence Program, Trade Show, Foodservice Forum, or Industry Tours – can register here.

