Carson Cold Storage & Packing Advances Fresh Logistics with New Investments

Carson, Calif. — Strategically located in the overweight corridor along the bustling ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Carson Cold Storage & Packing has announced significant investments in cutting-edge packing lines and advanced equipment.

Known for their precision and care in handling fresh produce from around the globe, the company has invested in a number of new fully automated lines for packing tropical fruit, citrus and onions. The state-of-the-art technology has expanded their robust packing operations to keep up with the increasing demand for value-added services on the U.S. West Coast. The onion packing lines have opened up a new service offering for the team at Carson Cold giving them the ability to pack bags as well as bulk 40lb cases of the high demand product.

“We’ve always been on the forefront — asking how we can modernize, innovate and offer the best solutions to our customers,” said President of Carson Cold Storage & Packing Steve Karo. “Our latest investments in automation reflect our commitment to delivering superior service while meeting the evolving needs of the supply chain.”

The 170,000 square-foot Carson Cold facility boasts:

• Over 7,000 pallet positions of storage

• 20 separate temperature-controlled rooms to meet diverse storage and product needs

• Dry and ambient storage space to accommodate a variety of products beyond fresh produce

• Seven GIRÓ bagging machines

• Full-service repack and reconditioning operations

• Automated Compac line equipment for kiwi and citrus sorting

With expertise in fresh produce, Carson Cold can also house refrigerated grocery items and dry items, offering a convenient extension to any supply chain.

“We take pride in treating every product with the utmost care. Whether it’s produce, refrigerated goods or ambient products, our team is ready to support our customers with customized solutions,” added Karo.

With nearly 15 years of experience, the Carson Cold network has built a reputation for delivering reliable packing, repacking, storage and quality control services with superior supply chain infrastructure — ensuring seamless handling of freight from port to final destination.