CFIA Implements New Requirement for Importation of Leafy Greens From Arizona, USA

Please be advised that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has implemented a new requirement for imports of leafy greens from Arizona, USA.

Effective August 24, 2020, the CFIA is limiting entry into Canada of leafy green products from Arizona to those handled by shippers that are certified members of the Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA).

Leafy green products or vegetables include:

iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, green leaf lettuce, red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, baby leaf lettuce (for example, immature lettuce or leafy greens), escarole, endive, spinach, cabbage, kale, arugula, chard, and radicchio.

Products not identified above are excluded from the requirement to be sourced from certified members of the Arizona LGMA (for example, Bok Choy and other Asian greens).

For more information, please visit CFIA’s web page Import requirements for leafy green vegetables from California and Arizona.

