CFIA – Sunsprout Brand Micro – Greens Alfalfa & Radish May be Unsafe Due to Salmonella

Advisory details

Ottawa – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions not to sell or use the product described below due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sunsprout Micro – Greens

Alfalfa & Radish 100 g 0 57621 13512 3 BBAUG11

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected product in your home. If the product is in your home, do not consume it.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Product photos

Printer ready version of photos