Christopher Ranch Partners with Santa Clara County to Offer 1,000 Vaccines

Gilroy, CA : Last week, Christopher Ranch, the largest garlic company in the United States, partnered with public health officials from Santa Clara County to bring 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Gilroy, the Garlic Capital of the World.

As vaccination rates among California farm workers are significantly lower than statewide averages, Christopher Ranch was proud to do its part to best protect the local community. Dozens of health officials were on site and worked hand in hand with the Ranch to spread awareness about the importance of receiving the vaccine.

The past year has been a challenging year, but Christopher Ranch is doing all it can to maintain fresh produce supply lines for all its products, including garlic, shallots, bell peppers, ginger and cherries.

Christopher Ranch employees have continued to perform their essential jobs day in and day out since the start of the pandemic, and the Ranch is grateful for the county’s efforts to best protect a community that needs additional support. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to be administered by the county 3/26/21 and 4/2/21, setting up the garlic farm on a path to eventually return to something close to normal.

