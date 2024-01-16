Church Brothers Farms Welcomes Antonio “Tony” Figueroa as Director of Safety & Risk Management

SALINAS, CA – Church Brothers Farms today announced that Antonio “Tony” Figueroa has joined the company as Director of Safety & Risk Management for both U.S. and Mexico operations. With an extensive background in regulatory compliance, loss control/prevention, and a proven record of leading successful safety and risk management programs and teams, Figueroa will play a pivotal role in elevating the company’s risk management culture.

Figueroa has over 30 years’ experience in safety and risk management working for various law enforcement agencies. His new role at Church Brothers will allow him to apply his expertise to farming, harvesting, maintenance, transportation, and U.S. facilities. He will work to cultivate a culture of safety excellence within the company while identifying potential risks and implementing proactive measures to safeguard operations.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work for Church Brothers as the Director of Safety & Risk Management,” said Figueroa. “I was born and raised in the area, and my roots started in agriculture at a very young age working side by side with my parents, who were farmers for many years. I am excited to be back in the industry that I grew up in. I look forward to working with all employees of Church Brothers to create a safe and healthy work environment.”

Figueroa will also collaborate with the Church Brothers leadership team to create and execute strategies that align with the company’s commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable in reinforcing and enhancing a culture of safety and risk management, ensuring the well-being of employees, the integrity of operations, and the satisfaction of valued customers and partners.

Veronica Alvero, Vice President of Human Resources, Safety & Risk Management for Church Brothers Farms, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Tony as he becomes an integral part of the Church Brothers family. Safety is our number one priority, and Tony’s arrival will strengthen our safety initiatives. His unwavering dedication to serving and safeguarding others is a testament to his character, and we have the utmost confidence in his ability to uphold the highest safety standards across our organization.”

