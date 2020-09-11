Cleveland Independent Chefs Launch September “The Blend to Go” Competition For Mushroom Month

Cleveland, Ohio – There’s good news on the Cleveland culinary front. With September being Mushroom Month, select members of “Cleveland Independents” restaurants are collaborating to launch The Blend™ To Go competition featuring their own creative takes on blending their favorite mushrooms and meat.

Cleveland Independents is an organization of approximately 80 locally owned, independent restaurants.

With carryout on the rise during the pandemic, The Blend – combining finely chopped fresh mushrooms with meat at an approximately 25/75 ratio – is the chefs’ secret for keeping to-go dishes juicy and loaded with flavor. In fact, blending mushrooms also makes meat dishes more nutritious and sustainable.

Through Sept. 26, a variety of area restaurants will offer their “Blend To Go” dishes for carryout. Participants include: Astoria Café & Market, Blu, the Restaurant; Char Whiskey Bar & Grille; Mallorca, Thyme², West Side Market Café and The Woods.

Individuals will be able to visit www.theblendtogocle.com beginning Monday to discover each participants’ dish, info on how to order and video messages from the chefs. As a special twist to the promotion, when patrons visit www.theblendtogocle.com, they can also vote for their favorite chef and recipe.

The Blend To Go. It’s the delicious way to go throughout September.