CMI Orchards Honors Fallen Soldiers With High-Flavor Memorial Day Promotions

WENATCHEE, WA—CMI Orchards anticipates a high-velocity summer sales season, starting with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Rochelle Bohm, Vice President of Marketing, explains patriotic holidays, like Memorial Day, provide retailers with a special way to commemorate veterans and military families who have lost loved ones.

“CMI’s American Dream® program offers an in-store merchandising opportunity that delivers a way to give-back to military charities, with a portion of proceeds from the sale of each box donated to the charity of each retailers’ choosing,” Bohm explained.

Loren Foss, Vice President of Business Strategy at CMI, recommended a winning tactic for an effective promotion. “This year, we’re featuring two high-flavor apples: JUICI® and Ambrosia Gold®. These two superstars are experiencing a banner season amplified by high quality and flavor—two premium varieties to boost Memorial Day promotions so we can give back more.”

“With their sweet, honey flavor, crisp bite and slow-to-brown flesh, paired with the McDougalls’ legacy of perfection in growing, CMI’s Ambrosia Gold® set the gold standard for Ambrosia apples,” added Bohm. “Introduced to the USA almost two decades ago and continuing to hold one of the top three spots in overall branded apple sales, Ambrosias find favor with sweet, mild apple lovers—Gala fans, for example, often upgrade to Ambrosia Gold®.”

CMI’s JUICI® apples—discovered in Wenatchee, WA by the Thomas family—deliver a balanced sweet and tangy bite, and crispness attributed to their HoneyCrisp parentage, continued Foss, and are available exclusively from CMI. Said Foss, “Up 26% in volume and 57% in sales over the last 52 weeks, JUICI® is showing solid performance, per Nielsen IQ through 3/23/24. Retailers can continue to capitalize on that success through the summer months, while supplies last.”

“As Memorial Day approaches, we invite retailers to join us in honoring our heroes and celebrating the American spirit,” said Bohm. “Our high-impact patriotic packaging not only enhances shelf appeal, but resonates with consumers looking to show their patriotism during this important holiday.”

Retailers can access CMI’s full suite of promotional materials and information about the American Dream® opportunity at www.cmidream.com, and read more about specific Memorial Day deals from CMI at www.cmidream.com/memorial-day.

