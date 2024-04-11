CFIA: Mowi Brand Norwegian Atlantic Salmon – Cold Smoked Recalled Due to Potential Presence of Dangerous Bacteria

Product – Norwegian Atlantic Salmon – Cold Smoked

Issue – Food – Microbial Contamination – Clostridium botulinum

What to do – Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Distribution – Ontario

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.