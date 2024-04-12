IFPA Retail Conference: Top Buyers, Suppliers to Connect in Intimate Setting

Washington, D.C. – Next month, produce buyers and suppliers will gain personal relationships and the latest consumer insights that set them up for a year of success. It all happens at The Retail Conference, May 1-2 in Phoenix. The event also features table-top exhibits and a golf tournament.

Hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association, the annual retail event features essential information, thought-provoking speakers, and networking that unites retailers with the full supply chain. Last year’s event sold out.

Dozens of buyers from retail banners in attendance include Costco Wholesale, Hannaford, Spartan Nash, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Jewel Osco, Longo’s, Grocery Outlet, and more.

Hear what attending retailers are saying:

“IFPA’s Retail Conference is the best event for strategic relationship building and relaxed networking in an intimate setting,” said Davis Mochizuki of Albertsons. “We’ve made invaluable strategic connections at this event over the years.”

“We gain key business connections and profound consumer insights each year that we attend the Retail Conference,” said Mike Roberts of Harps Food Stores. “I highly encourage fellow buyers, suppliers, and the rest of the supply chain to register for the event before it sells out again.”

“Golf, networking, and practical ideas to take home and implement—IFPA’s Retail Conference has got it all,” said Bill Pollard of Dollar General. “You don’t want to miss out on this event—these are two of the most impactful days of the year for our business.”

“You can’t make the best decisions without the latest information, and you can’t strengthen sales without the right connections,” said IFPA vice president Joe Watson. “That’s why The Retail Conference exists – to bring the right intel to our industry as well as the best buyer-seller networking. And we have some fun at the golf tournament.”

Networking events include:

Golf tournament

Welcome Reception and Golf Awards

Breakfast and Lunch sessions

Designated networking breaks

Sessions include the latest on:

New organics rules

Artificial intelligence

The evolution of supplier relationships in today’s marketplace

IFPA’s global perspective and the state of retail in 2024

Measuring produce sales by Congressional district

“This is an intimate event where buyers and sellers can easily connect and do business,” Watson said. “FOMO alert: The conference and the golf tournament do sell out, so I encourage anyone who wants to be a part of this conference to register right away.”

Connect with the people and insights you need to compete and thrive in today’s competitive business landscape. This event sold out last year. To register for the Retail Conference, visit IFPA’s website.

