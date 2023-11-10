CMI Orchards Salutes Veterans with American Dream Apples

Wenatchee, WA: CMI Orchards is excited to keep up traditions and let their dedication to the American Dream® shine this Veterans Day. A striking semi-truck emblazoned with powerful “Honoring Our Soldiers” messaging pays homage to the brave men and women in uniform who courageously defended our freedoms, explains Bob Mast, CMI’s President. The truck will be part of the local Veterans Day parade on November 10, in Wenatchee WA.

“Our vision was to create a program that was impactful, proudly American, and inspiring,” says Mast, “and we’re incredibly grateful to be able to give back locally as well as nationally.”

The celebration will continue at the Wenatchee chapter of the American Legion®, where fresh American Dream® apples will be shared with local veterans in a show of gratitude. Throughout the holiday weekend, Mast explains that CMI will also offer special promotions within their local community to honor veterans, partnering with local retailers to offer free apples.

CMI Orchards’ American Dream® program goes beyond symbolic gestures. Mast explains that for every box of American Dream® apples sold, a portion of the proceeds is donated to a cause that supports veteran and military groups, as well as their families, chosen by participating retail partners supporting the communities they operate in. Operation Homefront, Wounded Warrior Project, Soldiers’ Angels, and Vets Serving Vets are among the organizations to benefit from this initiative to date.

Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager, spoke to the versatility of the American Dream® program. “Not only can retailers capitalize on this program to drive sales in the produce department throughout the year, but it’s highly customizable individually. Even the give-back component can be personalized, with retailers able to choose any local, regional, or national cause that really aligns with their company or customer base,” she shares.

Huber goes on to explain that the program includes all CMI’s core apples and cherries, dished up in pouch bag, poly bag, and clamshell packaging to produce an impactful in-store presentation.

CMI Orchards encourages retailers to join the American Dream® program and contribute to this meaningful cause. By offering American Dream® apples, retailers can express their support for veterans, engage customers with unique packaging, and make a positive difference in their communities.

For more information on CMI Orchards’ American Dream® program, please visit: https://www.cmidream.com/.

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers, and packers of premium-quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide. www.cmiorchards.com